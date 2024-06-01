Next Article

Bollywood celebrities attend Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding cruise bash

Katy Perry, Ranveer Singh steal show at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding 2.0

By Tanvi Gupta 10:28 am Jun 01, 202410:28 am

What's the story Following Rihanna's iconic appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in March, Katy Perry brought her own brand of sparkle to the second edition of the bash, which took place on a luxurious cruise. Spanning from Wednesday to Saturday, the event hosted 800 guests and covered a distance of 4,380km, commencing in Italy and concluding in the South of France. Now, snapshots and clips from the celebration are making waves on the internet.

Viral moment

Perry dazzled in a speculated video surfacing online

The buzzworthy video circulating on social media shows guests grooving and belting out lyrics to Perry's chart-topping hits. The American singer, dazzling in a shimmering silver gown with an extravagant train, stole the spotlight. Notably, Perry was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to the star-studded lineup set to dazzle the globally famous attendees. On Friday, clips of the Backstreet Boys taking center stage sent the internet into a frenzy.

Celebrity sightings

Bollywood stars' moments captured at pre-wedding cruise bash

New images of Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan have also emerged online. Singh was photographed sporting a black hat and a wide smile, while Khan was seen enjoying her European trip, posing with friends at Rome's Trevi Fountain and sunbathing in Cannes, France. Other notable guests included Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, and Karisma Kapoor.

Controversy

Meanwhile, Singh slammed for leaving pregnant wife to attend bash

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding bash didn't go without stirring up controversy. Singh faced criticism for reportedly leaving his pregnant wife, Deepika Padukone, to attend the celebrations. A user tweeted on X: "It's just weird to go partying knowing you have a pregnant wife back at home." Alongside circulating photos, a viral video featured Singh dancing to Guru Randhawa's song. He was captured sharing the dance floor with Kapoor's rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, and internet sensation Orry.

Wedding plans

Details of Ambani-Merchant wedding

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to wed on July 12, reportedly. The wedding will take place at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Per reports, the ceremonies will follow traditional Hindu Vedic customs starting with Shubh Vivah or wedding function on July 12, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and concluding with Mangal Utsav on July 14.