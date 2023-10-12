Ambani, with $92bn net worth, tops Forbes' India rich list

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:44 am Oct 12, 202311:44 am

Gautam Adani has slipped to 2nd position

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairperson of Reliance Industries, has snagged the title of India's richest person, according to Forbes' 2023 list of India's 100 richest. With a $92 billion net worth, Ambani's diverse empire and smart succession planning, which includes bringing his three kids on board, have played a huge role in his success. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, the bigwig of the Adani Group, saw his wealth take a hit after the Hindenburg report and now ranks second with $68 billion.

Other prominent names in the top 10

The list also stars software tycoon Shiv Nadar in third place, boasting a net worth of $29.3 billion. Hot on his heels is Savitri Jindal at $24 billion, the powerhouse behind O.P. Jindal Group. Rounding out the top five is Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts, whose fortune dipped to $23 billion from $27.6 billion. Other big names in the top 10 list include Cyrus Poonawalla, the Hinduja Family, Dilip Shanghvi, Kumar Birla, and Shapoor Mistry & Family.

Hurun India Rich List 2023 shows similar rankings

Interestingly, Forbes' list dropped just a day after the Hurun India Rich List 2023 was published, showing similar rankings for India's wealthiest folks. Both lists have Mukesh Ambani reclaiming his crown as the richest Indian and Gautam Adani sliding to second place. The Hurun list also has Cyrus S Poonawalla holding onto his third spot with a jaw-dropping wealth of Rs. 2,78,500 crore, followed by Shiv Nadar, Gopichand Hinduja & family, and Dilip Shanghvi.

Significance of the Forbes and Hurun Rich Lists

The Forbes and Hurun India Rich Lists offer a fascinating peek into the wealth and achievements of India's top business leaders and entrepreneurs. These lists not only spotlight the people who've raked in the big bucks but also highlight the industries and sectors fueling India's economic growth. By keeping tabs on the fortunes of these influential figures, the lists give us a sneak peek into the trends shaping India's business world and serve as inspiration for budding entrepreneurs.