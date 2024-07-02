In brief Simplifying... In brief BTS's Jin, fresh from his military discharge, is rumored to potentially carry the torch at the Paris Olympics, joining a diverse group of torchbearers.

Post-military, Jin is also diving into a new reality show, Half-star Hotel in Lost Island, where he'll help transform an uninhabited island into a hotel.

His BTS bandmates, who supported him during his military service, will continue their service until 2025, when the K-pop group plans to reunite.

BTS's Jin rumored to be Olympic torchbearer

ARMYs, BTS's Jin might carry the Torch at Paris Olympics!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:30 pm Jul 02, 202401:30 pm

What's the story BTS member Jin, recently discharged from the military, is rumored to be a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The event, scheduled for July 27, will see South Korea sending approximately 142 athletes. Reports suggest Jin might join over 11,000 torchbearers from various backgrounds on a journey spanning 400 locations and covering approximately 12,000 km. Now, to clear the air, BTS's agency HYBE has addressed these speculations.

Statement

'We will announce our position on this soon'

Reacting to the news, HYBE told Sports Chosun that all information related to the Olympics must undergo thorough consultation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before being disclosed. The representative stated, "We will organize and announce our position on the torch relay soon." The reports suggested Jin might travel to France, joining torchbearers, which include Holocaust survivors, astronauts, prominent athletes, relatives of victims of the Nice terror attack, and others.

New ventures

Jin's post-military plans include reality show participation

Following his military discharge on June 12, Jin is also set to feature in a survival reality show titled Half-star Hotel in Lost Island. The show challenges participants to transform an uninhabited island into a functioning hotel. Details regarding Jin's specific role in the show have not been disclosed yet. Meanwhile, he has been hinting at working on new music and TV appearances since his return from military service.

Band brotherhood

Jin's military discharge and support from BTS members

Jin was warmly welcomed by his fellow BTS members—RM, J-hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga upon his discharge from the military. Before his 18-month mandatory military service near the North Korean border, Jin received support from his bandmates. "Like the eldest, Jin said that he'll experience all of it first and let us know how it goes," shared BTS leader RM. The others will continue to serve until 2025 when the K-pop group will reunite.