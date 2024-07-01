In brief Simplifying... In brief Korean TV personality Ahn Jung-hwan has transformed a deserted house into a "half-star hotel" on an uninhabited island for a variety show, The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

Post-military, Jin, a regular on the show, has dismissed rumors of an acting debut, instead focusing on recording new music and filming variety shows.

Jin embarks on 'deserted' island for 1st post-military variety show

By Tanvi Gupta 05:01 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story BTS's Jin is set to make his first variety show appearance since his military discharge, guest-starring on MBC's The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. According to STAR NEWS and confirmed by an MBC source reportedly, the singer-songwriter has completed filming for the show, though the broadcast schedule remains undecided. This marks Jin's return to entertainment shows following his discharge on June 12, generating much excitement about his upcoming ventures.

Program details

'The Half-Star Hotel...': Know about this unique show

For those unaware, The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island is a distinctive variety program that unfolds on an uninhabited island. The show features Korean TV personality Ahn Jung-hwan, who has transformed a deserted house into a "half-star hotel," aiming to provide five-star service to guests seeking respite from city life. Singer Boom and newscaster Kim Dae-ho are also regular cast members of the program alongside Ahn.

Solo schedules

Meanwhile, post-discharge, is Jin gearing up for an acting debut?

Several K-pop stars have successfully transitioned into acting, prompting speculation among fans about Jin's potential acting debut. However, Jin recently clarified on Weverse that he has no interest in pursuing acting. He wrote, "I don't have any plans to act, sorry." Meanwhile, when another fan asked, "When is the Super Tuna song going to be released???," Jin responded, "Jiminie's album is going to be released, so I decided it would be (good) manners to postpone it for now."

Activities

So, what's keeping him busy these days?

Jin shared that he's been busy recording new music, filming variety shows, and diligently working on his post-military plans. He promises exciting projects on the horizon, but fans will need to wait a few months for the official releases. "Showing my face as much as I can but also doing my main job. The final products will all be released a few months later so please wait just a little bit more," he answered.