In brief Simplifying... In brief Kareena Kapoor's much-anticipated film, 'The Buckingham Murders', has finally secured a release date.

The film, which has been creating a stir at global film festivals, features Kapoor as a British-Indian detective investigating a child murder case.

In addition to this, Kapoor has another big project, 'Singham Again', set for a Diwali release in 2024.

'The Buckingham Murders' is slated to hit theaters on September 13

'The Buckingham Murders' starring Kareena Kapoor finally locks release date

By Tanvi Gupta 03:49 pm Jul 01, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Mark your calendars! Kareena Kapoor Khan's highly-anticipated murder mystery movie, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, is finally set to hit Indian theaters. On Monday, producer Ektaa Kapoor announced on social media that the release date is set for September 13. This announcement follows Mehta's recent statement: "We are currently working on a release date...it will be released somewhere between July and August this year."

International acclaim

'The Buckingham Murders' created buzz at global film festivals

TBM has been making waves at film festivals worldwide, even before its release in India. The film first gained public attention when its intense first-look poster was unveiled last year. It had the privilege of being the opening film at the MAMI Film Festival 2023. It also premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023 and has garnered significant buzz due to its unique storyline.

Storyline

What is this film all about?

In TBM, Kapoor Khan portrays Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective grappling with grief after the loss of her child. Bhamra is then assigned a complex case, that of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. Starring an excellent ensemble cast including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, TBM's screenplay is crafted by Aseem Arora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa, and Kapoor Khan on board as producers.

Upcoming ventures

Kapoor Khan's 2024 cinematic calendar is filled with exciting projects

Beyond The Buckingham Murders, Kapoor Khan has another major film lined up for 2024. She is part of the ensemble cast of Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring stars like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. This film is slated for Diwali release (November 1) as of now. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the heist comedy Crew, available for streaming on Netflix.