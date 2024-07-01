In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming film 'Nakhrewaalii', produced by Aanand L Rai, promises to be a unique and entertaining addition to Bollywood.

The film, directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, features newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava.

'Nakhrewaalii' poster and release date announced

'Nakhrewaalii': Newcomers Ansh-Pragati's romance comes alive in first poster

What's the story The first look poster and release date of the upcoming romantic comedy Nakhrewaalii were revealed on Monday. The film, set to release on Valentine's Day 2025, stars debutants Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava. The announcement was made by Jio Studios, featuring Duggal, intriguingly dressed in a lehenga, and Srivastava in a blue suit sharing a romantic kiss. This visual hints at an unconventional story to look forward to.

Director's take

'Most importantly, it's entertaining': Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai, the film's producer, expressed his enthusiasm for Nakhrewaalii, stating it was a perfect fit for his Colour Yellow Productions. He emphasized the film's unique nature in the current cinematic landscape. "It mirrors stories that are authentic, relatable, and the kind that ignites conversations, but most importantly, it's entertaining!" "Coupled with the unwavering backing of Jyoti and Jio Studios, we want to make some magical films that are timeless for all ages," he stated.

Film details

'Nakhrewaalii' promises fresh talent and entertainment

Nakhrewaalii, directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, is being promoted as a complete entertainer. Rai's support adds significant weight, as his production house is renowned for nurturing new talents and crafting memorable characters in Bollywood films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Tanu Weds Manu, and Raanjhanaa. To note, the film's production team also includes Jyoti Deshpande and Himanshu Sharma.

Statement

'It is truly a dream come true...'

Earlier, actor Duggal expressed his excitement about his debut film, saying, "I am thrilled and honored to be making my acting debut with Anand sir." "It is truly a dream come true, and I'm very much looking forward to this incredible journey." Duggal—a rising star in the modeling world—has already walked the ramp for renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Srivastava, on the other hand, has previously acted in several Telugu movies.