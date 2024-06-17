In brief Simplifying... In brief Director Atlee is reportedly working on a new project, potentially starring Salman Khan, set to be produced by Sun Pictures.

The film's shooting is expected to commence next year due to Khan's current commitments.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this collaboration, while Atlee has confirmed discussions with Khan, expressing his enthusiasm to work with him.

Atlee in talks with Salman Khan

Atlee's next project may star Salman Khan, not Allu Arjun

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:19 pm Jun 17, 202401:19 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film project between director Atlee and actor Allu Arjun has reportedly been shelved. Instead, Atlee is now in discussions with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for a significant new venture. The news of this potential collaboration has sparked a wave of excitement among fans on the social media platform X.

Script development

Atlee finalizing script for Khan's next film: Report

Atlee is currently working on the script for this new project, which will be produced by Sun Pictures. Filming is expected to start next year due to Khan's current commitment to his upcoming film Sikandar. An official announcement regarding the project is anticipated soon, as reported by Telugu 360.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to Khan and Atlee's potential collaboration

Fans have taken to the social media platform X﻿ to share their excitement about the possible collaboration between Khan and Atlee. One user expressed, "#SalmanKhan x #Atlee sun pictures. BHAI ON A SERIOUS MODE." Another commented, "#Atlee x #SalmanKhan for a fresh project. This project is huge and big action entertainer."

Director's insight

Atlee confirmed discussing film collaboration with Khan

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Atlee shared insights into his discussions with various film personalities. He stated, "Every now and then, I discuss a lot of things with a lot of film lovers. Of course, me and Salman sir (Khan) has a discussion... As cinema lovers, we don't stick to 'ah, we're going to stick to this thing.' We come with love, so, I like to work with you, I'll love to work with you."