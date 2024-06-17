In brief Simplifying... In brief Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant is turning heads with her pre-wedding fashion choices, including a gold-sculpted dress made with aerospace aluminum technology and a satin gown adorned with crystal roses.

What's the story Radhika Merchant, the bride-to-be, recently hosted a pre-wedding cruise party with her fiancé Anant Ambani. The event was attended by over 800 guests and featured several themed parties and performances by international artists. For the Toga-themed party, Merchant wore a gold-sculpted dress styled by Rhea Kapoor and custom-made by Grace Ling Couture. The dress was created using aerospace aluminum technology to give the illusion of fabric draping. Clear-cut pictures of the look were shared by the designer recently.

Merchant's gold-sculpted dress was described as having an "armored" look despite its fluid and delicate appearance. The official handle of Grace Ling Couture revealed that the dress was 3D-carved and sculpted using aerospace aluminum technology, designed to give the illusion of a "Royal Princess 'draped' in fabric-effect." The creation process required 30 artisans to complete, as shared by the designer on social media.

In addition to her gold-sculpted dress, Merchant wore a majestic haute couture gown by Tamara Ralph for another event. This ivory double satin draped ensemble featured an overskirt adorned with white silk and encrusted crystal roses. Another standout outfit was a chiffon gown designed by Robert Wun, which uniquely incorporated a love letter written by Ambani for Merchant's 22nd birthday. These outfits received numerous compliments on social media.

Merchant and Ambani are scheduled to wed in Mumbai on July 12, with the celebrations continuing until July 14. The wedding will follow traditional Hindu Vedic customs. This multi-day event promises more opportunities for Merchant to showcase her fashion choices. Speaking about a love letter incorporated into one of her gowns, Merchant told Vogue magazine, "I wanted it for posterity—I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids, and say that this is what our love was."