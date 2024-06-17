In brief Simplifying... In brief Kareena Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana are set to star in Meghna Gulzar's new film, marking their first collaboration.

The film, inspired by the 2019 Hyderabad Rape Case, is due for release in 2025.

In addition to this, Khurrana will feature in an action comedy with Sara Ali Khan, while Kapoor will appear in Singham Again and Buckingham Murders. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Meghna Gulzar's next film

Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film to feature Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:40 pm Jun 17, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Renowned director Meghna Gulzar has reportedly chosen Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana for her next film. The untitled project, based on the 2019 Hyderabad Rape Case, is set to begin shooting by year-end, reported Pinkvilla. "It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the caliber of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana," a source close to the development revealed to the portal.

New partnerships

Gulzar's film will mark first collaboration between lead actors

This project will signify the first time collaboration between Kapoor Khan, Khurrana, and Gulzar. The actors have agreed in principle to participate in the film, with paperwork expected to be finalized within two weeks. "Kareena and Ayushmann resonated with the emotions and are looking forward to team up on this special project." "Meghna has done all her research on the subject through the last few years and had a strong source material on place for her screenplay," added the source.

Release date

Gulzar's film on Hyderabad rape case to release in 2025

The film, inspired by the chilling 2019 Hyderabad Rape Case, is slated for a 2025 release. The film is expected to start shooting by the end of this year. Gulzar's previous works have often been based on real-life events, with her last four films following this trend. In addition to this project, Khurrana will be seen in an action comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan and Kapoor Khan will feature in Singham Again and Buckingham Murders.