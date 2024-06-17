Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film to feature Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana
Renowned director Meghna Gulzar has reportedly chosen Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana for her next film. The untitled project, based on the 2019 Hyderabad Rape Case, is set to begin shooting by year-end, reported Pinkvilla. "It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the caliber of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana," a source close to the development revealed to the portal.
Gulzar's film will mark first collaboration between lead actors
This project will signify the first time collaboration between Kapoor Khan, Khurrana, and Gulzar. The actors have agreed in principle to participate in the film, with paperwork expected to be finalized within two weeks. "Kareena and Ayushmann resonated with the emotions and are looking forward to team up on this special project." "Meghna has done all her research on the subject through the last few years and had a strong source material on place for her screenplay," added the source.
Gulzar's film on Hyderabad rape case to release in 2025
The film, inspired by the chilling 2019 Hyderabad Rape Case, is slated for a 2025 release. The film is expected to start shooting by the end of this year. Gulzar's previous works have often been based on real-life events, with her last four films following this trend. In addition to this project, Khurrana will be seen in an action comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan and Kapoor Khan will feature in Singham Again and Buckingham Murders.