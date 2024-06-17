In brief Simplifying... In brief All 17 suspects, including Kannada actor Darshan, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

What's the story The Karnataka Police have successfully arrested all 17 individuals implicated in the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan of Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa, simply known as Darshan. Among those apprehended is Raju, also known as Dhanraj, who had disappeared after the crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), S Girish, confirmed his arrest to the media on Monday.

The initial arrests included 13 individuals, one of whom was Darshan. These arrests were made a day after the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy was discovered. Raju, who denied any direct connection with Darshan, is a friend of another accused, Nandish who happens to be a big Darshan fan. Nandish allegedly used an electric device from Raju to administer an electric shock to Renukaswamy, which contributed to his death.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep, among others, called for justice

Following the tragic incident, Veerashaiva-Lingayat pontiff Rambhapuri Swamiji visited Renukaswamy's family to offer his condolences. He described the murder as "inhuman" and called for harsh measures from those in power. He also suggested that the deceased's wife should be given a government job. Fellow actor Kichcha Sudeep emphasized the importance of justice for Renukaswamy's family, stating, "The family deserves justice and the girl (Renukaswamy's wife) and the unborn child deserve justice."

Investigation continues amidst calls for industry ban

The arrest of Darshan and his actor friend Pavithra Gowda in connection with the case has shocked the Kannada cinema industry. Despite calls for a ban on Darshan, Sudeep asserted that justice is more important than any industry actions at this stage. The latest update comes a day after the police recovered iron rods and ropes used to torture Renukaswamy. Reportedly, the victim was targeted after he sent objectionable messages to Gowda.