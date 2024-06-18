'Ishq Vishk Rebound': CBFC blurs middle-finger visuals; grants U/A certificate
The forthcoming youthful Bollywood entertainer, Ishq Vishk Rebound, is set to hit the screens this week. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the film a U/A certificate on June 10 with two modifications, reported Bollywood Hungama. Moreover, the film is crisp at only 1 hour 46 minutes (106 minutes), which reportedly makes it the shortest Hindi film in recent times. The film is a spiritual sequel to Ishq Vishk.
'Ishq Vishk Rebound': Cast, release date, and required changes
Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in lead roles, is produced by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film will be released on Friday. The Examining Committee of the CBFC requested that the film's makers blur any visuals of the middle finger and display a disclaimer on alcohol consumption in all scenes involving liquor.
'Ishq Vishk Rebound' breaks record with short run time
The last major release shorter than this was Jai Mummy Di (2020), which had a run time of 103 minutes. A multiplex official commented on the film's unusual length saying, "Now, we can accommodate 6 or even 7 shows of Ishq Vishk Rebound in a screen per day, if required." "It's common for Hollywood films to be 1 hour 40 or 50 minutes long," they said, expressing surprise at the film's length.