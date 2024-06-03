Next Article

Meenakshi Seshadri was almost not a part of 'Damini'

Meenakshi Seshadri was almost removed from 'Damini': Know why

By Isha Sharma 02:03 pm Jun 03, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Veteran Indian actor, Meenakshi Seshadri, recently revealed her distressing experience during the shooting of the iconic Hindi film Damini. She stated that she was initially removed from the project after rejecting a marriage proposal from director Rajkumar Santoshi. Despite this uncomfortable situation, Seshadri chose to remain silent and was later reinstated in the film due to support from the Producers Guild. The film also starred Sunny Deol and Rishi Kapoor.

Staying silent

Seshadri's silence and stand on the controversial incident

In an interview with Zoom, Seshadri shared, "Santoshi ji and I decided not to talk about it. It is water under the bridge. But the courage to stand up was important because nobody should be told they aren't required anymore. It had several implications. I dealt with it by keeping quiet." "I just said that I will choose not to comment on this as it is below my dignity to turn this into a fight."

Self-respect

The actor stood up for her rights

The Jurm actor added, "I stood up for what I believe in, and if things were going to work out, we would work together as a team. That was the message I wanted to give to the film fraternity and the audiences. I was there to make a great film, and Damini was definitely going to be that." Seshadri collaborated with Santoshi on Ghatak and Ghayal as well. Both co-starred Deol.

Guild support

She also acknowledged support from Producers Guild

Seshadri expressed gratitude toward the Producers Guild for its support during this challenging time. She said, "I respect all the people involved with the film, especially Santoshi ji because his vision was tremendous. Ultimately, they say action speaks louder than words, so the Producers Guild, the Artists Guild, all came together to make it happen." Santoshi is now gearing up for Lahore 1947, starring Deol and Preity Zinta.