In brief Simplifying... In brief Sunil Lahri has expressed doubts over the casting choices for the upcoming 'Ramayana' film.

He believes Ranbir Kapoor, recently seen in 'Animal', may struggle to convincingly portray Lord Ram, and is also unsure about Sai Pallavi's suitability for the role of Sita.

Additionally, Lahri is disappointed with the decision to cast Arun Govil, the original Ram, as Dashrath. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sunil Lahri expresses doubts about the casting of 'Ramayana'

'Not convinced': Sunil Lahri slams Ranbir, Sai's casting for 'Ramayana'

By Isha Sharma 02:58 pm Jun 18, 202402:58 pm

What's the story Sunil Lahri, renowned for his portrayal of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has expressed reservations about the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's forthcoming film, Ramayana. Despite praising Kapoor's appearance in the leaked images, Lahri voiced uncertainty about the audience's acceptance of Kapoor in this role. "From the poster, I liked his look... But, I don't know how much people will accept him as Ram," Lahri told HT.

Casting suggestions

Lahri suggests a less established actor for Ram's role

Lahri further elaborated on his concerns, suggesting that a less-known actor might have been more suitable for the role of Ram. "No doubt Ranbir is a great actor with a big legacy of his family and work he has done, but he has to crush his earlier performances and come out with this." "And especially, after doing something like Animal recently, it will be very difficult for people to see him in such an opposite role as Lord Ram."

Casting doubts

Reservations about Sai Pallavi's casting

Lahri also voiced concerns about Sai Pallavi, who is set to portray Sita in the film. He confessed, "I don't know how she is as an actress, but, looks wise, I am honestly not very convinced." "In my mind, Sita has a very beautiful and perfect looking face, and I don't think Sai's face has that perfection." "I don't know how they are going to make this actress look that attractive that Raavan would fall for her."

Casting disappointment

He's also disappointed with Arun Govil's casting as Dashrath

Adding to his concerns, Lahri expressed disappointment with the decision to cast Arun Govil, who played Ram in the original Ramayana series, as Dashrath in Tiwari's film. "He is crushing his own personality. If something like that was offered to me, I wouldn't have done that," Lahri stated, expressing his disapproval of the casting choice. Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Ravi Dubey are also rumored to be part of Ramayana.