20 years of 'Lakshya': Re-watch classic in theaters on Friday

By Isha Sharma 02:41 pm Jun 18, 202402:41 pm

What's the story It doesn't get better than this! The acclaimed Bollywood film Lakshya, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, is slated for a theatrical re-release on its 20th anniversary. Director Farhan Akhtar announced the news on Tuesday, stating that the movie will be back in cinemas on June 21, Friday. Akhtar's social media post read, "Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations."

'Lakshya': A look back at the iconic film

Lakshya, originally released in 2004, was directed by Akhtar and starred Roshan as Karan Shergill, a directionless young man who finds purpose in the Indian Army. The iconic film, set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Amrish Puri, and Boman Irani, among others. It explored themes of patriotism, personal growth, and sacrifices made by soldiers.

'Lakshya's legacy: Critical success and enduring popularity

Lakshya is renowned for its compelling music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and powerful performances from the cast. Despite earning only ₹23.39 crore at the box office, it was hailed as a critical success. The film continues to be celebrated for its inspirational message and cinematic excellence, demonstrating its enduring popularity and influence on generations of viewers. It's currently streaming on Netflix.