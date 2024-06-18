'De De Pyaar De 2': Madhavan to play Rakul's father
The sequel to the 2019 comedy hit, De De Pyaar De, is currently under production with a fresh twist in the storyline. Actor R Madhavan will be joining Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the cast, replacing Anil Kapoor. A source close to the development revealed to HT that Madhavan will be playing Preet Singh's father in the film, setting up a comedic dynamic between him and Devgn's character.
This is why Madhavan, not Kapoor is apt for film
A source told HT, "The plot of the film is on the lines that the hilarious one-upmanship will happen between Ajay and Madhavan on the lines that Rakul is dating a man older than her father's age in the film." "With Anil, that plotline wouldn't have had the desired impact, but now with Madhavan essaying the role, it fits the narrative aptly."
The sequel explores the family's reaction to Ayesha's relationship
The sequel will delve deeper into the family dynamics surrounding Ayesha's (Preet Singh) relationship with an older man, Ashish (Devgn). This narrative shift is expected to maintain audience engagement while preserving the essence of the original film. The film, directed by Anshul Sharma and shot in Mumbai, sees both Preet Singh and Devgn reprising their roles from the first installment. Madhavan and Devgn, meanwhile, were seen together earlier this year in Shaitaan.