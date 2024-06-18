In brief Simplifying... In brief The sequel to 'De De Pyaar De' will feature Madhavan as Rakul's father, adding a twist to the plot where Rakul dates a man older than her father.

The film, directed by Anshul Sharma, will delve into the family dynamics surrounding Ayesha's (Preet Singh) relationship with an older man, Ashish (Devgn).

The narrative shift aims to keep the audience engaged while preserving the essence of the original film. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

R Madhavan will play Rakul Preet Singh's father in 'De De Pyaar De 2'

'De De Pyaar De 2': Madhavan to play Rakul's father

By Isha Sharma 02:32 pm Jun 18, 202402:32 pm

What's the story The sequel to the 2019 comedy hit, De De Pyaar De, is currently under production with a fresh twist in the storyline. Actor R Madhavan will be joining Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the cast, replacing Anil Kapoor. A source close to the development revealed to HT that Madhavan will be playing Preet Singh's father in the film, setting up a comedic dynamic between him and Devgn's character.

Madhavan's selection

This is why Madhavan, not Kapoor is apt for film

A source told HT, "The plot of the film is on the lines that the hilarious one-upmanship will happen between Ajay and Madhavan on the lines that Rakul is dating a man older than her father's age in the film." "With Anil, that plotline wouldn't have had the desired impact, but now with Madhavan essaying the role, it fits the narrative aptly."

Plot deepening

The sequel explores the family's reaction to Ayesha's relationship

The sequel will delve deeper into the family dynamics surrounding Ayesha's (Preet Singh) relationship with an older man, Ashish (Devgn). This narrative shift is expected to maintain audience engagement while preserving the essence of the original film. The film, directed by Anshul Sharma and shot in Mumbai, sees both Preet Singh and Devgn reprising their roles from the first installment. Madhavan and Devgn, meanwhile, were seen together earlier this year in Shaitaan.