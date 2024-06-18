In brief Simplifying... In brief The trailer for 'Sarfira', starring Akshay Kumar, reveals a gripping tale of a man determined to revolutionize India's airline industry.

Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' trailer is out!

Akshay Kumar is man on a mission in 'Sarfira' trailer

What's the story After the debacle of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, actor Akshay Kumar is set to make a comeback with Sarfira, scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 12. The recently unveiled trailer showcases an inspiring narrative that encourages the common man to pursue their dreams. Known for his performances in films like Baby, Airlift, and Padman, Kumar returns to a genre that has seen him deliver some of his best work. It's a remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Journey of a man who fought against all odds

The trailer, over two minutes long, traces the journey of poverty-ridden Kumar, who wants to bring about a massive change in the airline industry in India and make it accessible to everyone. To fuel life into his plans, he meets Rawal, who is a pioneer in the industry; however, he rejects Kumar's idea within minutes. However, he relentlessly continues his pursuit for years, finally tasting success. The film is inspired by the life of G. R. Gopinath.

Watch the trailer here

'Sarfira' cast and director details revealed

Sarfira boasts a strong ensemble cast led by Kumar, including legendary actor Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, R. Sarath Kumar, and Seema Biswas. Rawal and Kumar, who have worked in iconic films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and De Dana Dan, have reunited after 12 years for this project. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara, known for her exceptional storytelling in Soorarai Pottru, Irudhi Suttru, and Saala Khadoos.

Kumar and Kongara share insights on 'Sarfira'

Kumar expressed his deep connection with Sarfira, stating, "This film is very close to my heart. It's about breaking barriers, defying all odds, and believing in yourself when the world calls you crazy." Director Kongara shared her enthusiasm about the project, saying "Sarfira is a story that speaks to the dreamer in all of us. Working with such an incredible cast and bringing this inspiring story to life has been an incredible journey."

'Sarfira': Behind the scenes of the film

Sarfira, written by Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, features music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), actor couple Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Sarfira promises to take audiences on an exhilarating journey of ambition, determination, and relentless pursuit of dreams.