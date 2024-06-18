In brief Simplifying... In brief Hrithik Roshan and Kabir Khan are in early discussions for a potential collaboration on a post-apocalyptic thriller.

Roshan, who already owns the adaptation rights for this Hollywood film, has previously attempted to work with Khan in 2017.

Besides this, Roshan is also preparing for his upcoming movie, Krrish 4. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hrithik Roshan in talks for new film with Kabir Khan, says a report

Hrithik Roshan-Kabir Khan in talks; may unite for 'post-apocalyptic thriller'

By Isha Sharma 01:35 pm Jun 18, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Hrithik Roshan, currently filming War 2 for Yash Raj Films, is reportedly exploring options for his next venture. According to Peeping Moon, Roshan is in discussions with filmmaker Kabir Khan, known for his socially conscious commercial films. "Hrithik and Kabir are discussing several ideas and have met multiple times over the past few months," an industry source revealed. Khan's recent film Chandu Champion was released in the theaters on Friday.

Project details

Nothing has been decided yet

A source told the portal, "Talks are at the primary stage right now, but they're developing projects together and are hopeful that they come to fruition." "Hrithik usually spends lots of time with his directors before committing to a project, so nothing can be said definitely at this moment, but things have progressed in a positive direction so far."

Past and future

Previous collaboration attempt and Roshan's next project

The report also added that one project they are considering is a "post-apocalyptic thriller." Roshan already has the adaptation rights for this Hollywood film. Roshan and Khan had reportedly previously attempted to collaborate on a high-octane action romance drama in 2017, under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, but the project never materialized for undisclosed reasons. In addition to the potential collaboration with Khan, Roshan also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline. He was last seen in Fighter.