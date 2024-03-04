Next Article

Aaradhya, Jeh, Taimur: Kids who stole spotlight at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

By Isha Sharma 12:15 pm Mar 04, 2024

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations—spanning Friday to Sunday—transpired at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Dubbed the "Jamnagar Met Gala" on Reddit and Twitter, the event witnessed a huge turnout of luminaries from different walks of life—sports business, politics, and Bollywood. While actors, as usual, glistened in their best sartorial, their kids, too, caught the spotlight, ensuring that all cameras turned to them! Here's a roundup.

Raha Kapoor

Raha Kapoor—daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor—made her paparazzi debut on Christmas last year. Since then, she has been spotted a couple of times with her parents. Raha also accompanied them to Jamnagar and a viral video captured her twinning with her mother in brown and white floral outfits for the jungle safari theme. She was subsequently photographed leaving Jamnagar on Monday morning.

Jeh and Taimur Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attended the bash with their sons Taimur and Jeh. The latter, known for his laughable and adorable antics during family photos, was no different this time, making grumpy faces and refusing to smile when the media tried to speak to him! Ali Khan's other two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, also attended.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, alongside the rest of the Bachchan clan, skipped the first two days and were spotted only on the last day. Abhishek-Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya, who looked resplendent in a golden lehenga, has already been hailed as the spitting image of her mother and has been lauded for her hair, makeup, and overall confidence. Here's a video of the Bachchans.

Prithvi Ambani

What is a wedding without the constant inference of toddlers who want to sit right next to the bride and groom? Something similar transpired during the Hastakshar ceremony when Merchant was walking toward Ambani, who stood a few feet away on the stage. While everyone was busy admiring the couple, Sholka Mehta-Akash Ambani's son Prithvi found a chance to sneak up on the stage!