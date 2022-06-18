Entertainment

'Virata Parvam' review: Sai Pallavi makes it a must-watch

'Virata Parvam' review: Sai Pallavi makes it a must-watch

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 18, 2022, 12:25 pm 3 min read

'Virata Parvam' starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati hit the big screens on Friday.

Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati's latest Telugu film Virata Parvam hit the big screens on Friday. A period drama set in the early '90s, Virata Parvam is supposedly based on a true story. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also mildly borrows the plot from the epic Ramayana. So, has Virata Parvam passed the muster? Here is our detailed review.

Story What is the film all about?

Pallavi's Vennela, a naive woman falls in love with Daggubati's Ravanna just by reading his poems. She fights with her family and flees her village to find Ravanna's whereabouts and express her feelings toward him. Meanwhile, Ravanna is a Naxal leader. He is too ambitious to have romantic relationships. Does Vennela manage to convince Ravanna and do they end up with each other?

Narrative Lead characters don't have solid backstories

All we know about Ravanna is that he is an ambitious Naxalite. But what are his ambitions? Why are the police targeting him more than any other Naxal? Why did he become a Naxal in the first place? And, what attracted Vennela so much to Ravanna that she even chooses to join their Naxal force? There are so many unanswered questions.

Positive A brilliant Pallavi steals the show

Vennela is an adamant, reckless woman who would go to any extent to fulfill her desires. She puts her life and even the lives of others in danger multiple times so much so you would want to shake this woman and knock some sense into her head. But Pallavi adds a dash of innocence and determination to the character that makes us love Vennela.

Negatives Daggubati's character suffers largely due to poor writing

Daggubati just does what his role demands. But his role is nothing more than hiding in a forest and shooting every cop that he sets eyes on. One feels bad for the Baahubali star as his earnest efforts did not pay off because of the poor characterization. Solid performances by Nandita Das and Priyamani have also been wasted due to the same reason.

Personal Film romanticizes everything—even an intense shootout

During a crucial shootout sequence, rather than protecting themselves, Vennela and Ravanna engage in romance. The sequence starts off terrifically, but it is then romanticized and you would find yourself holding your breath for them to come back to their senses and grab a gun.

Verdict Watch 'Virata Parvam' especially for Pallavi

Setting aside all the flaws, the film has its moments and those are intense. The climax scene, for instance, where Vennela becomes an unforeseen situation's victim will take you to the seat's edge. The heartbreaking ending will also make sure there's no dry eye in the cinema hall. We are going with 3.5 stars and most of the credit goes to Pallavi.