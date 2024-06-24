Composer Shashwat Sachdev calls 'Kill' 'genre-bending' and 'genre-changing'
Composer Shashwat Sachdev has expressed that the violent content in the forthcoming action film Kill may not appeal to all viewers. He compares the film's protagonist to an "artiste with immense angst," likening him to influential figures such as Vincent van Gogh and Kurt Cobain. Sachdev perceives Kill, a production by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor featuring Lakshya, as a "genre-bending and genre-changing offering" expected to incite intense responses and stimulate discussions.
Sachdev's unique approach to composing for 'Kill'
Sachdev's track Kaawaa kaawaa for the film has already garnered attention from movie enthusiasts. He attributes the song's quality to the profound impact that Kill had on him. He told Mid-Day, "I like this form of cinema because it is fresh in the Indian market. I want the first attempt to be driven by my decisions." "So many departments have come together to make this one piece [visually appealing], with random shots, lighting, and color."
Sachdev's intuitive decision for Punjabi track in 'Kill'
Sachdev describes the decision to create a Punjabi track for Kill as "intuitive" rather than an "intellectual exercise." He finds the process of viewers interpreting his music within the film's context exciting, even if it results in a different outcome than he initially anticipated. Kill will be released on July 5 and also stars , Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala. It's directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.