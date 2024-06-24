In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's star-studded wedding reception saw Kajol's emotional admiration for the bride's look, captured in a selfie, and a lively dance performance by the couple to songs like 'Afreen' and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'.

Newlyweds Sonakshi and Zaheer's first appearance at grand reception

Kajol's selfie to Honey Singh's performance: Highlights of Sonakshi-Zaheer's reception

By Tanvi Gupta 10:28 am Jun 24, 202410:28 am

What's the story Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made their first public appearance post-wedding at a grand reception on Sunday. Held at the plush Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, the event was nothing short of a glamorous affair. Sinha radiated elegance in a red silk saree, while Iqbal looked dapper in an all-white ensemble. While videos and photos of the star-studded night have already taken over the internet, we gather major highlights from the big night.

All the celebrities who graced Sinha-Iqbal's wedding reception

The reception was a star-studded affair with several celebrities in attendance, including Sinha's Dabangg co-star Salman Khan, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari with fiancé Siddharth, and Anil Kapoor among others. In a heartwarming video, Kajol couldn't contain her excitement over the bride's stunning look. Holding her face in awe and getting visibly emotional, Kajol admired Sinha's bridal ensemble, exclaiming, "Stunning!" Not stopping there, she quickly whipped out her phone to capture the moment with a candid selfie.

Couple grooved to 'Afreen' in first dance after wedding

What truly stole the limelight was the couple's first dance to the song Afreen. Iqbal tenderly caressed Sinha's face, making her blush, before they shared some dance moves, smiling at each other throughout. In another video, the duo danced to Shah Rukh Khan's famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya. They also grooved to Angrezi Beat as Honey Singh performed live, and later danced to her Dabangg hit Tere Mast Mast Do Nain. Reacting to the videos, a fan commented, "Happiest couple."

Khan's unexpected exit from the reception

In a surprising turn of events, Khan left the reception without posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet. This was unexpected as Khan is typically friendly with photographers. Notably, Khan is a common thread between the newlyweds, as it was at his party years ago that the couple reportedly first met. Moreover, Iqbal debuted in Bollywood through Khan's production venture Notebook.

Details of Sinha and Iqbal's intimate wedding ceremony

Sinha and Iqbal were married under the Special Marriage Act at Sinha's house in Mumbai. The couple had earlier shared photos from their intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram but disabled comments due to trolling related to their inter-faith marriage. Iqbal's father had previously clarified that Sinha would not be converting to Islam. Moreover, despite initial reports of disapproval, Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha attended the ceremony with his wife Poonam Sinha, putting to rest any speculation about family discord.