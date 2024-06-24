'Thrown out, replaced, rejected': Jibraan Khan shares struggle story
Jibraan Khan, recognized for his role in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), recently expressed his enthusiasm for his recent film, Ishq Vishk Rebound. It is his debut film as an adult. He told Mid-Day, "I would be up at 5 am. It's the best feeling ever because I have waited an eternity for this." He also spoke about the roadblocks faced by child artists.
Khan's early attraction to the film industry
Khan, son of actor Firoz Khan, famous for his role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has always been drawn toward the film industry. He stated, "There was always something nudging me toward movies. My father is an actor... From a young age, I knew this is what I wanted to do." He also acknowledged learning a lot from his experience in K3G.
The challenges faced by child actors
Khan revealed the difficulties child actors often face in the film industry. He said, "In the generation before mine, [when child actors grew up], nobody gave them the opportunity they desired." "I cut off from the industry at the right time. I was absent through my teens and early 20s. I didn't have to hear, 'Yeh child actors hai, their faces don't change.' Those theories are out of the window. Now, it is about how talented you are."
Khan's determination and changing industry attitudes
Despite being a known face, it was not easy for him to bag Ishq Vishk Rebound. He revealed, "I have been thrown out of movies, replaced, and rejected. I just kept my head down and moved. I'm grateful [my launch] happened now and I had a support system in Ramesh Taurani. He treated us like superstars. He took interest in newcomers and pushed us." The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grrewal.