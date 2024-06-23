In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot after seven years of love, amidst pre-wedding festivities and family involvement.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now married!

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal are now married; check first photos

By Isha Sharma 08:07 pm Jun 23, 202408:07 pm

What's the story After dating for seven long years, Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony on Sunday. The couple were reportedly introduced to each other by Salman Khan and hit it off instantly. After the nuptials, the couple has posted their first photos, which are all things warm and lovely. Congratulations to the couple!

Heartfelt post

'Love has guided us...'

Sinha wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it." "Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

Pre-Wedding party

Sinha and Iqbal's pre-wedding celebrations

The couple started their wedding festivities with a mehendi and haldi ceremony, attended by close friends and family. They also hosted bachelorette and bachelor parties with their friends. On Saturday, the Sinha family hosted a pooja ceremony at home, where Sonakshi was captured looking radiant in a navy blue suit. Moreover, Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala sent her gifts ahead of the D-day.

Family involvement

Discord in the family and eventual resolution

The days leading up to their wedding were rife with alleged discord witin the family. Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, initially expressed unawareness of the impending wedding until he learned about it through media reports. However, he later told Times Now, "My wife and I are very much a part of the celebrations on June 23. Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever the stress has been sorted."

Conversion clarification

No religious conversion for Sonakshi, affirms Iqbal's father

Earlier, addressing rumors about Sonakshi converting to Islam for the marriage, Iqbal's father told Free Press Journal, "She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever." He further added, "At the end of the day, we are all human beings." Later on Sunday, they are set to throw a reception bash at Bastian, Mumbai, which will be attended by their industry colleagues.