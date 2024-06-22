In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot under India's Special Marriage Act, which allows interfaith marriages without religious conversion.

Despite rumors, Sinha will not be converting to Islam, as confirmed by Iqbal's father.

The couple, who have been dating for seven years, will celebrate their union with family and celebrity guests, including Poonam Dhillon and Honey Singh.

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to marry in civil ceremony

Sonakshi Sinha won't convert to Islam; confirms Zaheer Iqbal's father

What's the story Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to marry in a civil ceremony, quelling intense speculation about their wedding. The groom's father, Iqbal Ratansi, confirmed to Free Press Journal that the marriage will not involve any religious rituals, stating, "It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage." This comes after Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha confirmed that a wedding reception is scheduled for Sunday.

Ceremony details

Wedding venue and religious conversion rumors

The couple is reportedly tying the knot under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act, of 1954, and the ceremony will likely take place at Ratansi's Bandra residence on Carter Road. Ratansi addressed rumors about Sinha converting to Islam for the marriage, stating, "She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever." "At the end of the day, we are all human beings."

Special Marriage Act

Legal jargon: What is SMA?

Per Drishti IAS, "In India, the secular personal law - Special Marriage Act (SMA) 1954, provides an alternate route to religious laws for marriage to interfaith couples." "It provides a legal framework for the marriage of people belonging to different religions or castes. It governs a civil marriage where the state sanctions the marriage rather than the religion."

Family involvement

Shatrughan earlier said 'stress has been sorted'

Senior Sinha had previously expressed unawareness of the impending wedding until he learned about it through media reports. He noted that children nowadays only 'inform' their parents about their wedding plans. However, while speaking to Times Now on Friday, he said, "My wife and I are very much a part of the celebrations on June 23. Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever the stress has been sorted."

Love story

Iqbal's career, expected guests, and their love story

Iqbal and Sinha have been dating for the past seven years and have been spotted together on several occasions. They also worked together on the 2022 film Double XL. Iqbal made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Notebook and was recently seen in a brief role in Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan. Poonam Dhillon and Honey Singh, among other celebrities, are expected to attend the celebration on Sunday.