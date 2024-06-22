In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent chat, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap defended director Sandeep Vanga and praised Ranbir Kapoor's performance in 'Animal'.

Kashyap, known for his own controversial films, empathized with Vanga's backlash and admired his determination to make a lengthy adult film.

Anurag Kashyap feels criticism of 'Animal' tied to Ranbir Kapoor's popularity

By Tanvi Gupta 01:15 pm Jun 22, 202401:15 pm

What's the story When filmmaker Anurag Kashyap posted a photo with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, calling him a "misunderstood" filmmaker, it shocked many on social media. It even prompted questions from his daughter Aaliyah and peers alike. Now, in a recent interview, Kashyap opened up about why he empathizes with Vanga, noting that he himself had felt similarly misunderstood until just a few years ago.

Empathy expressed

'He is an honest person': Kashyap empathized with Vanga

In a recent interview with YouTuber Janice Sequeira, Kashyap revealed his empathy for Vanga, citing his own experiences of backlash for films like Dev D, Paanch, Black Friday, and Gangs Of Wasseypur. "I am coming from a place where I have been cancelled a lot," he said. "It is very easy for people to cancel someone but if you have a problem...talk to them instead of attacking them...So I met him and shared the post. He is an honest person."

Film appreciation

He praised 'Animal,' especially Ranbir Kapoor's performance

Kashyap expressed his admiration for certain aspects of Animal, including Ranbir Kapoor's performance. He acknowledged that the film's second half was "problematic," but admired Vanga's determination by saying, "But what I liked most was that a stubborn filmmaker went ahead and made an adult film of 3 hours and 25 minutes." "It takes me straight back to Bombay Velvet. It was almost 3 hours long and I couldn't fight for it...I learnt that being ziddi (stubborn)...is not a bad thing."

Defense stance

'He [Kapoor] did it with all his conviction...'

Kashyap defended Vanga, expressing his preference for dealing with honesty. He pointed out that many people who present themselves as right or feminist are often posturing. "I'd rather deal with a complicated but an honest person." He further added, "Why did the film become difficult? Because everybody's favorite [Kapoor] played the role and he did it with all his conviction rather than being politically correct." "He went all out to play a person that was problematic all the way."

Career update

Kashyap's upcoming projects and recent appearances

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kashyap recently graced the screens as the formidable antagonist in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja. The Tamil-language crime drama film—directed by Nithilan Saminathan—was released on June 14, emerging as the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. He also appeared as a villain in the Disney+ Hotstar series Bad Cop. Additionally, he is preparing for the release of his directorial project Kennedy, which stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.