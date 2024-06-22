In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities are in full swing, with vibrant mehendi ceremony photos going viral.

Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's mehendi ceremony

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding: Couple's mehendi photos go viral

By Tanvi Gupta 09:42 am Jun 22, 202409:42 am

What's the story Excitement is in the air as actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal prepare to tie the knot on Sunday (June 23). The couple is already basking in the joy of pre-wedding celebrations, with vibrant images from their recent mehendi ceremony lighting up social media. Captured in candid moments, Sinha looked radiant in a red and yellow ensemble, while Iqbal complemented her perfectly in a printed red kurta. The ceremony took place in Mumbai.

Mehendi ceremony: A vibrant affair

In a series of now-viral photos, the couple joyfully posed with friends. The mehendi ceremony was a vibrant affair, with the venue adorned with flowers and guests donning bright, festive attire. Among the shared moments was a picture posted on Instagram by Iqbal's friend, Jafer Ali Munshi, who captioned it, "Soooooooooo excited and Sona is now 'officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan!"

Ahead of wedding, Sinha-Iqbal reveled in Bachelor-Bachelorette festivities

In the days leading up to their wedding, both Sinha and Iqbal celebrated with bachelorette and bachelor parties respectively. Sinha shared glimpses of her party on Instagram Stories; one photo featured her posing with her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi in a sparkling black outfit. Similarly, Iqbal enjoyed a night out with his close friends, including actor Saqib Saleem.

Wedding invitation leaked on social media

An audio invite of Sinha and Iqbal's wedding surfaced on various social media platforms. The leaked invitation confirmed their impending nuptials, with the actors stating they were ready for "the moment," which would make them each other's "definite and official husband and wife." The digital invitation featured a photo of Iqbal planting a kiss on Sinha's cheek in a snow-covered setting. The pair—who worked together in Double XL—also revealed that they have been dating for seven years.

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha quashed family 'conflict' rumors

Amid the joyous wedding preparations, rumors surfaced suggesting discord within Sinha's family. Quelling the speculations, Shatrughan Sinha assured everyone that the Sinha family is united and excited about the upcoming nuptials. "Yes, my wife and I are very much a part of the celebrations on June 23," he affirmed. Clarifying further about the event, the veteran actor corrected, "No, it is not the wedding. It is the wedding reception that we are all attending on the evening of June 23."