Box office collection: 'Yodha' seeks commercial boost over weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:39 am Mar 29, 202409:39 am

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra is a new-generation movie star in Bollywood and the actor has a decent fan following. After the release of Shershaah, he was touted to be the next big action star and the buzz surrounding Yodha was high too. The actioner earned well in its initial days but failed to maximize its growth at the box office.

Box office

Crucial weekend ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned Rs. 48 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 32.79 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers but was marred by bigger releases. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Ronit Roy, and Disha Patani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

