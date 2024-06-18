Stunt on 'Chandu Champion' set nearly left Bhuvan Arora deaf
Bhuvan Arora, acclaimed for his role in Farzi (2023), recently returned to the big screen with the Kartik Aaryan-led film Chandu Champion. The shooting journey, unfortunately, wasn't smooth for him. While speaking to Mid-Day, Arora revealed that while filming a boxing sequence in Mumbai, an accident resulted in 50% damage to his eardrum. The injury led to persistent discomfort and pain, prompting Arora to seek medical attention.
Arora could have required a reconstruction surgery
Arora said, "I was shooting for a boxing sequence. Accidentally, one of my co-actors hit me in the face and it hurt me hard. I thought [the pain] was momentary, but later, I felt something irritating my left ear." "I had damaged 50 per cent of my eardrum. I was told if the eardrum doesn't repair itself in six weeks, I would require a reconstruction surgery. Thankfully, six weeks later, it had healed a fair bit."
Arora's recovery and reflections post-injury
Arora considers his recovery, regaining full hearing ability, nothing short of miraculous. He added, "For an actor, hearing is a big part of the job requirement. I was worried about going deaf; it was emotionally challenging. I went for regular check-ups. I have learned to never take my health for granted." Arora plays a soldier and boxer in the Kabir Khan directorial.