Stunt on 'Chandu Champion' set nearly left Bhuvan Arora deaf

What's the story Bhuvan Arora, acclaimed for his role in Farzi (2023), recently returned to the big screen with the Kartik Aaryan-led film Chandu Champion. The shooting journey, unfortunately, wasn't smooth for him. While speaking to Mid-Day, Arora revealed that while filming a boxing sequence in Mumbai, an accident resulted in 50% damage to his eardrum. The injury led to persistent discomfort and pain, prompting Arora to seek medical attention.

Arora could have required a reconstruction surgery

Arora said, "I was shooting for a boxing sequence. Accidentally, one of my co-actors hit me in the face and it hurt me hard. I thought [the pain] was momentary, but later, I felt something irritating my left ear." "I had damaged 50 per cent of my eardrum. I was told if the eardrum doesn't repair itself in six weeks, I would require a reconstruction surgery. Thankfully, six weeks later, it had healed a fair bit."

Arora's recovery and reflections post-injury

Arora considers his recovery, regaining full hearing ability, nothing short of miraculous. He added, "For an actor, hearing is a big part of the job requirement. I was worried about going deaf; it was emotionally challenging. I went for regular check-ups. I have learned to never take my health for granted." Arora plays a soldier and boxer in the Kabir Khan directorial.