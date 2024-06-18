In brief Simplifying... In brief Actress Neha Sharma has revealed that her stunning looks have cost her film roles, with some filmmakers initially reluctant to cast her, deeming her "too pretty."

Crook actor Neha Sharma recently discussed the prevalent stereotypes and biases in the film industry during an interaction with News18 Showsha. She expressed her belief that actors often have to adopt "de-glam roles" to be considered for certain parts. "No offense to anyone but I feel that to be taken seriously in this industry, you need to de-glam yourself." "If you look a certain way, they'll call you a bad actor. I think it's just a stereotype."

Strategy

Sharma discussed the strategy to change industry perceptions

Sharma, known for her glamorous image both on and off-screen, has occasionally chosen roles that contradict this persona. "If you aren't a very good-looking person, people start seeing the acting and performance in your eyes and suddenly, the little nuances in your act are appreciated a lot more." "This has become a ploy for all actors including me to de-glam so that we're taken a bit more seriously," she added.

Lost roles

Sharma revealed she lost roles due to her looks

Sharma disclosed that she has missed out on film roles due to being perceived as "too pretty." She shared instances of meeting filmmakers who initially did not want to cast her because of her looks. "I've met a few filmmakers who didn't want to cast me in the first place saying that I'm too pretty for the part," she revealed, adding that one filmmaker changed his mind and eventually cast her despite his initial perception.

Advocacy

Her advocacy for merit-based casting decisions

Sharma believes that the skewed perception of actors originates from filmmakers judging them based on their off-screen persona. She expressed hope for a shift in this mindset, advocating for casting decisions to be made on merit, not appearance. "It would be lovely if they're able to see beyond how an actor looks and cast them," she said, emphasizing that an actor's real-life persona and on-camera character can be two different things. She was recently seen in Illegal Season 3.