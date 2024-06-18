In brief Simplifying... In brief Kartik Aaryan's latest film, 'Chandu Champion', has hit the ₹25 crore mark at the box office, surpassing the first Monday earnings of his previous film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

'Chandu Champion' crosses ₹25 crore mark

By Isha Sharma 09:37 am Jun 18, 202409:37 am

What's the story The Hindi sports drama film Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Kabir Khan, has achieved significant success at the box office, crossing the ₹25 crore mark on its fourth day of release. Despite a drop in earnings on Monday, it earned nearly as much as it did on its opening day. Industry tracking website Sacnilk reported that Chandu Champion earned around ₹4.75 crore on Monday, coinciding with the Eid holiday.

Box office comparison

'Chandu Champion' outperforms Aaryan's 'SKK'

Earlier, on Sunday, Chandu Champion garnered a remarkable ₹9.75 crore, bringing its total four-day collections to ₹26.25 crore. Notably, Chandu Champion has surpassed the first Monday earnings of Aaryan's last film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which made relatively less money at ₹3.3 crore. Despite trailing behind another of Aaryan's films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Chandu Champion is proving to be a strong contender at the box office.

Box office rivalry

'Chandu Champion' faces competition from 'Munjya'

Munjya, a supernatural horror comedy by Maddock Films, is providing stiff competition to Chandu Champion. Even after two weeks of release, Munjya continues to attract audiences, with its second Monday collection nearly matching that of Chandu Champion. The film, starring Sharvari and Mona Singh, saw a 30% growth in revenue on its second weekend compared to its first. The total earnings of Munjya have reportedly surprassed ₹55.75 crore.

Box office resilience

'Chandu Champion's real story and positive factors in its favor

Chandu Champion's steady growth is attributed to positive word of mouth from the general public and Aaryan's industry colleagues. It is based on the incredible story of India's first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar and traces his journey from his early years to his historical sports feats. As it surpasses the ₹25 crore mark, it remains to be seen how Chandu Champion will perform in the coming weeks. Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali.