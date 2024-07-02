In brief Simplifying... In brief BJP MP Ravi Kishan criticized Rahul Gandhi's use of religious imagery in a parliamentary debate, calling it "unfortunate."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta criticizes BJP MP's response

Hansal Mehta mocks Ravi Kishan's reaction to RaGa's speech

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:50 pm Jul 02, 202412:50 pm

What's the story In a recent exchange on social media platform X, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took a swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan's response to Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary speech. The Lok Sabha had witnessed an impassioned speech by the Leader of Opposition, Gandhi, during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. In his speech, Gandhi accused the ruling party leaders of dividing people along communal lines.

MP's response

Kishan expressed disappointment over Gandhi's remarks

Kishan expressed his disappointment over Gandhi's remarks, terming them "unfortunate." In a conversation with ANI, the BJP MP stated, "It was very unfortunate... He was throwing and picking up Shiv Ji's image on and from his desk. It was unfortunate that he was using God in his debate." Kishan further criticized Gandhi for showing immaturity and provocation during the parliamentary debate.

Filmmaker's jibe

Mehta's sarcastic retort to Kishan's statement

Reacting to Kishan's comments, Mehta reposted the statement on social media platform X with a caption that read, "Alelelelelele munna...," a phrase typically used to console a hurt baby. This controversy was sparked when Gandhi claimed that BJP leaders were not true Hindus due to their engagement in "violence and hate." Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly countered this accusation, alleging that the Congress leader was labeling the entire Hindu community as violent.

Professional updates

Recent projects of Kishan and Mehta

On the professional front, Kishan was last seen in Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies. Meanwhile, Mehta directed the successful Netflix series Scoop last year. His upcoming project, The Buckingham Murders, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a leading role, is scheduled for release on September 13. These updates come amidst the ongoing political controversy involving both individuals.