Renowned actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, who have shared the screen in over a dozen films, have decided not to work together anymore, despite their successful past collaborations.

This decision, made in their 20s, was not due to competition or envy, but a mutual agreement to follow different paths.

Haasan's latest film, 'Kalki 2898 AD', a fusion of the Indian epic Mahabharata and sci-fi, has grossed over ₹550cr worldwide, and he will next be seen in 'Indian 2', set to release on July 12.

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth made pact 'not to work together'—here's why

What's the story Back in their 20s, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth forged a pact that would stand the test of time: no snide remarks about each other! In a candid interview with News18 Showsha, Haasan shared insights into their enduring camaraderie. He emphasized that their mutual respect wasn't born of age or wisdom, but a bond formed early in their careers. This pact, it seems, has kept their relationship strong amid the ups and downs of the entertainment industry.

When asked if and when the actors—who were last seen together in the Hindi film Geraftaar (1985)—might collaborate again, Haasan revealed they "decided not to work together." "It's not a new combination. We have done many films together. Then we decided not to work together. We are not like two competitors. We had the same mentor (late filmmaker K Balachander). Unlike any other place, the competition is there, openly." "But there's no envy and it's two different paths."

Haasan further made a startling revelation, adding, "We did another thing. We also never make snide remarks about each other." "We took this call when we were in our 20s; it's not that we became older and wiser now." To note, the duo have shared the screen in over a dozen films, including notable works like Aval Appadithan, Apoorva Raagangal, Thillu Mullu, and Ninaithale Inikkum. Their last joint venture was in the Hindi film Geraftaar—where they starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Haasan most recently made a splashing extended cameo in Kalki 2898 AD that combines elements of the Indian epic Mahabharata with science fiction. The film has already grossed over ₹550cr worldwide. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, it features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Bachchan, and Disha Patani. The actor will next be seen in Indian 2, reprising the role of Senapathy from the 1996 blockbuster. It will hit theaters on July 12.