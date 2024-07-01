In brief Simplifying... In brief Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader in India, sparked controversy in the Lok Sabha by criticizing the government's concentration of power and wealth, and accusing it of oppressing minorities.

He also claimed that Hinduism, contrary to the government's portrayal, is not about spreading fear and hatred.

This led to a heated exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused Gandhi of labeling the entire Hindu community as violent, a claim Gandhi refuted, stating that the BJP and RSS do not represent all Hindus. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rahul Gandhi criticizes BJP's attack on Constitution

'Hinduism not about hatred...': Rahul mounts attack in Lok Sabha

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:34 pm Jul 01, 202403:34 pm

What's the story The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government for a sustained decade-long "assault on the Constitution" and the "core principles of India" by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "For the last 10 years, there has been a systematic attack on the Constitution, on the idea of India...on anybody who resisted the ideas being proposed by the BJP, who resisted the dilution of the Constitution," Gandhi said.

Accusations

People put in jail, threatened: LoP Gandhi

Gandhi added, "Many of us were personally attacked. In fact, some of our leaders are still in jail. Not only the opposition, who resisted the idea of concentration of power, of concentration of wealth, of oppression of the poor, Dalits, minorities, and tribals were crushed." "People were put in jail, people were threatened, and I myself was attacked by order of the Government of India, by order obviously of the Prime Minister of India," the LoP said.

Controversy

Gandhi's remarks on Hinduism spark uproar in House

During his address, Gandhi displayed a poster of Lord Shiva, leading to an intervention from Speaker Om Birla due to parliamentary protocol. "Rules don't allow the display of placards," Birla said, urging Gandhi to adhere to parliamentary protocols. Despite this, Gandhi continued, "Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred, and falsehoods...All our great men have spoken about non-violence...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," Gandhi added, pointing to the treasury benches.

Clarification

PM Modi hits out at Gandhi over his remarks

Gandhi's comments sparked a major uproar in the House, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress leader of labeling the entire Hindu community as violent. "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious issue," PM Modi said. Gandhi responded to this saying, "the BJP and the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] are not the entire Hindu society." He further accused PM Modi of creating an environment of fear among citizens of country.