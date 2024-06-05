Next Article

BJP and NDA make significant gains

LS polls result: BJP's big margin victories despite reduced tally

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:43 pm Jun 05, 202401:43 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party saw several candidates win by more than five lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, despite not securing a majority on its own. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, surpassed the majority mark of 272, leading in 292 seats. Meanwhile, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance made significant gains winning over 200 seats.

Key victories

BJP's top winners

Among the top winners from the NDA is Shankar Lalwani of the BJP who made history by winning the Indore Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 10 lakh votes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah secured a second term from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, defeating the Congress's Sonal Patel by 7,44,716 votes. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil also won their respective constituencies by margins exceeding seven lakh votes.

Additional wins

Big margins in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Brijmohan Agrawal of the BJP received victory over the Congress's Vikas Upadhyay by margin of 3,33,646. Jadav of the BJP bagged Panchmahal Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat by over five lakh votes against Congress leader Gulabsinh Somsinh Chauhan. Joshi won a mandate of 8,73,189 votes in Gujarat's Vadodara, defeating his nearest rival Padhiyar Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh (Bapu) by over 5.8 lakh votes.

Further triumphs

BJP's continued success in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia of the BJP registered a victory from Guna in Madhya Pradesh by a margin of 540,929 votes against the Congress's Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh. Additionally, Alok Sharma and Sudhir Gupta of the BJP won by a margin of more than five lakh votes from Bhopal and Mandsaur respectively.

Opposition wins

INDIA bloc's significant gains

From the INDIA bloc, Rakibul Hussain of Congress emerged as a giant slayer, winning with a margin of over 10 lakh votes in Assam's Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. Sasikanth Senthil of the Congress bagged the Tiruvallur seat in Tamil Nadu by a margin of 572,155 votes against the BJP's Pon Balaganapathy. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clinched the Congress's bastion of Raebareli by a margin of 3,90,030 votes against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.