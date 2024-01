Boat capsizes in Gujarat lake, six students feared dead

Six people are feared dead after a boat capsized in Vadodara's Harni Lake. The boat was ferrying 27 students of a private school, none of whom were wearing life jackets, as per India Today. A search operation has been launched by the local fire brigade in response to the action.

