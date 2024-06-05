Next Article

TDP and JD(U) vying for Speaker's post

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:50 pm Jun 05, 202412:50 pm

What's the story The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United)—key constituents of the National Democratic Alliance's third consecutive term—are pushing for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post, the Indian Express reported. According to the report, both parties have indicated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that an alliance partner should hold this position. The move will "insulate" the alliance partners from potential future splits, the report said.

The Speaker plays a crucial role in the anti-defection law as they have the authority to determine the timing and nature of the final decision. Traditionally, the Speaker, the constitutional and ceremonial head of the Lok Sabha, is chosen from the ruling alliance, while the Deputy Speaker's position is typically held by an opposition member. However, in a first for Lok Sabha history, the 17th Lok Sabha concluded without electing a Deputy Speaker.

Speaker's role crucial in anti-defection law

It remains uncertain whether the TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and the JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, who is also the Bihar chief minister, will propose the selection of the Speaker at the upcoming NDA meeting on Wednesday evening. However, reports indicate that both leaders have communicated with other BJP allies regarding the matter. Notably, the TDP's GMC Balayogi served as Speaker during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's coalition government in the late 1990s.

SC has limited authority in matters of defection

Even the Supreme Court has limited authority in matters of defection. There have been instances where accusations were leveled against Speakers for exhibiting bias in adjudicating disqualification petitions. Last year, the SC granted Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar a final opportunity to adjudicate the anti-defection proceedings against CM Eknath Shinde and his MLAs—who had defected from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena—leading to the government's collapse. The delayed hearings facilitated a split in the party—enabling Shinde to form a new government.

2 coalition-era veterans emerge kingmakers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday. The BJP-led NDA fell short of expectations against a surprisingly strong showing by the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The BJP secured 240 seats—below the majority mark of 272—while the Congress won 99. Amid the scheme of things, Kumar and the Naidu have emerged as "kingmakers."