SC rejects plea, Bilkis Bano convicts must surrender by Sunday

By Riya Baibhawi 03:05 pm Jan 19, 202403:05 pm

The convicts have been ordered to surrender and return to jail by Sunday

The Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed the petitions of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case who had requested more time before surrendering and going back to prison. Justice BV Nagarathna led the bench that found the petitions to be without merit. The convicts have been ordered to surrender and return to jail by Sunday. On January 8, the Supreme Court overturned Gujarat's order granting remission to 11 convicts in the 2002 gangrape and murder during the riots.

Why does this story matter?

On January 21, 2008, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment. The conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court. In 2022, they were released from the Godhra sub-jail as part of the Gujarat government's remission policy. The Gujarat government's decree was overturned by the SC last week. SC said that because the trial was held in Maharashtra, the state of Gujarat lacked jurisdiction to grant remission.

Convicts cite marriage, ailing parents in petition

A batch of petitions was filed by 10 of the convicts, seeking more time to surrender, citing reasons such as family responsibilities, care for aged parents, harvesting of winter crops, and health conditions. The apex court, in rejecting the plea, stated the cited reasons don't exempt compliance with the January 8 order to surrender within two weeks.

Convict says he's the sole caregiver for his parents

Govindbhai Nai—a convict in the case— had sought a four-week extension to surrender before the law authorities. He stated that he is the sole caregiver for his bedridden father and mother. He also said he is responsible for the financial needs of his two children. The 55-year-old convict also mentioned his own health problems, revealing that he has asthma and recently underwent surgery.

Who are the other convicts in the case?

The other 10 convicts are Ramesh Rupabhai Chandana, Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt, Jaswant Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, and Rajubhai Soni. Earlier, the Indian Express reported that nine convicts in the case were "missing" from their homes in Gujarat's Dahod district two days after the SC ordered them to surrender. Shopkeepers in the area were tight-lipped about the convicts' whereabouts, but one villager informed a reporter, "[They] locked their houses and left."

What is the Bilkis Bano gangrape incident

Bano and her family left their home in Randhikpur on February 28, 2002, in anticipation of riots following the Godhra train-burning tragedy the day before. On March 3, 2002, she was gangraped, and a mob killed 14 people, including seven of her family, in Dahod's Limkheda. The trial of the case was subsequently shifted to Mumbai, Maharashtra. On January 21, 2008, a special CBI court in Mumbai sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.