Rape convict Ram Rahim granted 9th parole in 4 years

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:43 pm Jan 19, 202402:43 pm

He had previously been released on a 21-day parole in November 2023

Imprisoned Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence, has been granted a 50-day parole. He had previously been released on a 21-day parole in November 2023. The rape convict has received temporary release from jail for the seventh time in the past 24 months and the ninth parole in the last four years.

Why does this story matter?

Lodged in a Haryana jail, he is currently serving sentences in three cases: two separate murders and the rape of two women. Since his conviction, Singh has been out on paroles or furloughs multiple times, triggering criticism against Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for backing him.

Ram Rahim out on parole for 91 days last year

Ram Rahim received parole for 91 days in three instances last year. He was released for 21 days in November, 30 days in July, and 40 days in January to attend the birth anniversary of former Dera chief Shah Satnam. Singh was photographed celebrating with a sword, cutting multiple cakes. The images and a video of the celebration went viral online.