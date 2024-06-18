In brief Simplifying... In brief In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi, won 234 seats, surpassing expectations and reducing the BJP-led NDA's majority to 293 seats.

Gandhi, expected to be the new Opposition leader, suggests the NDA government is fragile and may struggle to survive.

Meanwhile, Gandhi has chosen to retain his Raebareli seat, allowing his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to debut from Wayanad. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rahul Gandhi's statement on NDA government

Rahul says NDA government is 'fragile, will struggle to survive…'

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:22 pm Jun 18, 202412:22 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will "struggle" to survive its third term. Gandhi said that this was because the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to secure a simple majority of 272 seats in the parliament. In his first interview after the Lok Sabha elections, he told the Financial Times that a "tectonic shift" has occurred in Indian politics following the June 4 verdict.

Election results

Opposition's surprising show against NDA

To recall, in the Lok Sabha election results, the opposition coalition—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—outperformed exit poll predictions by winning 234 out of 543 seats in the Lower House of Parliament. In comparison, the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats. This outcome also brought Gandhi—who is widely expected to be named the new Opposition leader in Lok Sabha—back into a prominent position in Indian politics.

2024 results

BJP fails to secure majority

PM Modi formed the government last week, but unlike his previous two terms, he needed the support of NDA partners—who are often unpredictable—to surpass the halfway mark of 272 seats in the 543-member house. Notably, Gandhi played a crucial role in an opposition alliance comprising more than two dozen parties, which secured over 230 seats and reduced the BJP's share by over 60 seats.

Public sentiment

'Shift in public sentiment...': Gandhi

In his interview, Gandhi said, "The numbers are such that they are very fragile, and the smallest disturbance can drop the government... Basically, one ally has to turn the other way." "The idea that you can spread hatred, you can spread anger...you can reap benefits of that—the Indian people have rejected it," he said. "That's also why the coalition will struggle," Gandhi said, adding that "Because what worked for Mr Narendra Modi in 2014 and 2019 is not working."

Lok Sabha seat

Rahul picks Raebareli, Priyanka to make poll debut from Wayanad

On Monday, it was announced that Gandhi has decided to retain his Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate the Wayanad seat for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The announcement was made by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Gandhi contested and won from both Raebareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats and had to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the election result.