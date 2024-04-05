Next Article

The Congress party's election manifesto focused on the five pillars of justice

By Chanshimla Varah 05:05 pm Apr 05, 202405:05 pm

What's the story The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will reveal its prime ministerial candidate after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. This strategy was disclosed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference following the release of his party's election manifesto. Speculation about the bloc's PM face arose after images of both Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge featured prominently in the manifesto.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 elections, set to begin on April 19, will witness a high-voltage battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led INDIA. While the NDA is vying for a third term, opposition parties have come together to present a unified front against the saffron-party-led alliance. The unveiling of the Congress manifesto will set the tone for the party's campaign in the coming days. The BJP, meanwhile, is yet to release its manifesto.

PM candidacy

Gandhi addresses prime ministerial candidate speculations

At the press conference, Gandhi was asked, "In 2009, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh's image was on the manifesto. In a press conference [back then], they were asked who will be the PM face." "Sonia...hid her face in the manifesto. Who's face will you hide this time? [yours or Kharge's]." In response, Gandhi said the coalition will decide after "winning the elections." To recall, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance won a majority of seats and formed the government in 2009.

Election manifesto

Congress party unveils 'NYAY Patra' manifesto

The Congress party's election manifesto, titled "Nyay Patra," focused on the five "pillars of justice" and the 25 guarantees under them. The document outlines key promises, such as safeguarding minorities' freedom of choice in areas like dress, food, language, and personal laws. It also proposes a right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), and an amendment to increase the reservation cap for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Class from 50 percent.

Policy proposals

Manifesto highlights foreign relations and defense policies

In addition to domestic policies, the manifesto also addresses foreign relations and defense matters. It proposes ending the Agnipath program and resuming regular recruitment in the armed forces if Congress assumes power. The document further outlines plans to mend ties with the Maldives, expand the Indian Foreign Service, and establish more missions abroad to strengthen India's global economic relationships.

Same-sex marriage

Law on civil unions between queer couples in Congress manifesto

In the manifesto, the party said that it plans to bring a law that will legalize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. The manifesto also includes pledges such as job quotas for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), a nationwide caste census, and the implementation of the Mahalaxmi Scheme for financial assistance to impoverished Indian families.