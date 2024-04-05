Next Article

PM Modi addressed a poll rally in Churu

'10 years like appetizer', 'main course' in 3rd term: Modi

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:33 pm Apr 05, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the opposition for alleged corruption during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government's tenure. Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Churu, PM Modi highlighted the achievements of his Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government over the last decade. The progress made by the BJP government in 10 years is an "appetizer" and the "main course is yet to come," he added.

Security pledge

PM Modi's statement on air strikes, surgical strikes

The prime minister also brought up the air strikes and surgical strikes executed by the government. "We had taught a lesson to the terrorists... I had said I would not let Mother India bow down," he said. Attacking earlier governments, PM Modi added that before his government came to power, security forces were not allowed to take stringent action in the interest of national security.

Military disrespect

Modi accuses opposition of disrespecting military

Modi also expressed disappointment with the Congress and its allies for demanding evidence of the Balakot air strikes. He accused them of causing division within the country and disrespecting the military. Talking about Sunday's opposition rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, he alleged that they are more focused on their "personal interests" than on improving conditions for the poor, Dalit, and underprivileged.

Ayodhya silence

Modi criticizes Congress' silence on Ayodhya issue

Modi criticized the Congress for instructing its units to avoid discussing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue. He revealed, "I learned that Congress issued an advisory telling all its units to stay quiet about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya." "Unko lagne laga hai ki agar Ram ka naam liya pata nahi kab Ram-Ram ho jaye," he added.