KTR's response after Kangana Ranaut calls Netaji 'India's 1st PM'

By Chanshimla Varah 03:28 pm Apr 05, 2024

What's the story The Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) working president, KT Rama Rao, mocked Kangana Ranaut on Friday after she called freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "India's first prime minister." During a television interview, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat said, "Clarify me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subash Chandra Bose go?" The assertion has led to conflicting claims within the BJP itself.

Political figures react to Ranaut's claim

In a post on X, KTR expressed his disbelief at Ranaut's claim, writing, "Where did all these people graduate from?" Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also weighed in on the controversy, cautioning against underestimating Ranaut's influence within the BJP. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vinay Mishra took a jibe at Ranaut's historical knowledge, dubbing her a "graduate in Quantum History."

Ranaut's controversial history and upcoming election

This isn't the first time Ranaut has made controversial statements. She previously faced criticism for suggesting that India only achieved true independence after Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014. Even before her venture into politics, she had remained a controversial figure for her bizarre statements, such as calling Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar a "soft porn star." "No other country treats porn stars with such respect as we do; you can ask Sunny Leone," she once said.

Mandi Lok Sabha constituency

Nevertheless, the BJP has confirmed her as one of their 111 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She will be representing her birthplace, Mandi constituency, in Himachal Pradesh. Currently, the BJP holds three out of four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh. The election in this constituency is scheduled to take place in a single phase on June 1.