Next Article

Pappu Yadav has asked Grand alliance to rethink seat-alliance in Bihar

Bihar: Pappu Yadav vows to contest from Purnia, triggers debate

By Riya Baibhawi 06:15 pm Apr 01, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Pappu Yadav, also known as Rajesh Ranjan, has sparked a tremor within Bihar's opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance after he vowed to fight from the Purnia constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The seat has been assigned to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as part of an internal agreement among the alliance members. However, Yadav, who recently merged his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with the Congress, is urging RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to reassign the seat to the party.

Seat allocation

I will file my nomination on April 4: Yadav

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, had previously announced that RJD would contest 26 of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming elections. This included Purnia, where the RJD planned to nominate former minister and Rupauli MLA Bima Bharati. However, Yadav on Monday announced, "I will file my nomination from Purnia on April 4 on Congress ticket, come what may." Notably, the Congress was allocated nine Lok Sabha seat as part of the alliance's seat-sharing arrangement.

Social Media appeal

Yadav appeals for reconsideration of seat assignment

Yadav also took to social media to appeal to RJD chief Lalu Prasad to reconsider the assignment of the Purnia seat. He urged him to leave it for the Congress in the interest of the alliance. Despite the ongoing dispute, Yadav remains committed to his new party and has expressed his loyalty toward Lalu Prasad's family and his consistent support during challenging times.

Political path

Yadav's political journey and future aspirations

Yadav's political career spans over thirty years, during which he has been elected to the Lok Sabha five times. After his expulsion from the RJD in 2015 due to alleged anti-party activities, he established the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP). Pappu's inclusion in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance fold may bolster the alliance's chances in Bihar—especially considering CM Nitish Kumar's recent departure had dealt a heavy blow to the opposition bloc.

Election schedule

2024 Lok Sabha elections: NDA's seat-sharing agreement

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held between April 19 and June 1. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) triumphed with a landslide victory of 39 out of Bihar's 40 seats. This year, NDA has announced that out of the 40 seats that it is contesting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 seats. The JD(U) will contest 16 seats and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party will compete for five seats.