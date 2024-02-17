Farmers will likely intensify Delhi Chalo march if demands remain unmet

Centre's 4th round of talks with farmers on Sunday

Feb 17, 2024

What's the story The Centre will likely hold the fourth round of talks with protesting farmers on Sunday. A team of three Union ministers—Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai—will meet the farmer leaders again, per reports. The earlier talks on February 8, 12, and 15 failed to achieve any breakthrough as farmers remained firm on their demands for guaranteed crop prices and debt relief. Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the agitation will continue but will be peaceful.

Why does this story matter?

Thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab have launched a "Delhi Chalo" protest, demanding a law that guarantees a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Moreover, agitators are seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and agricultural loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. They are also demanding the withdrawal of cases against farmers (from 2020-21's protest) and "justice" for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims.

Farmers to intensify protest if demands remain unmet

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmers' unions, warned it would intensify agitation if their demands were not met. The SKM's Punjab unit is scheduled to meet on Sunday in Jalandhar, followed by meetings of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) and the general body in New Delhi. Notably, the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march entered its fifth day on Saturday, with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) estimating a daily loss of Rs. 500 crore to economy.

Clashes at Shambhu border; senior cop, farmer dead

On Saturday, the Haryana Police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers moving toward barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala. Haryana Police reported that 25 security personnel were injured in these clashes. A 52-year-old Haryana police sub-inspector posted at the Shambhu border died while on duty due to a sudden decline in his health conditions. Additionally, a 63-year-old farmer participating in the protest at the Shambhu border died of a heart attack.

Congress promises to meet farmers' demands if elected in 2024

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pledged that his party will fulfill all the long-pending demands of farmers if the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc comes to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Farmers are protesting as they believe the government has failed to meet key demands from previous protests, such as guaranteed crop prices, doubling farmers' income, and loan waivers. The demand for legislation guaranteeing minimum prices is at the heart of their protests.