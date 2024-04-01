Next Article

Sunita Kejriwal accused the Centre of using her husband's arrest as a political tool

Kejriwal's arrest: Wife Sunita makes 'dictatorship' claim against BJP

What's the story After the Rouse Avenue Court sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody, his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre. She accused the central government of using her husband's arrest as a political tool during the Lok Sabha elections. She said the people of the country will answer to "this dictatorship The people of the country will answer to this dictatorship," Sunita said after the hearing.

Why does this story matter?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a case related to the now-scrapped excise policy. While Kejriwal has decided to continue fulfilling his role as Delhi's CM, the AAP now lacks an on-ground leader. As the case continues, Sunita has taken the onus to relay the CM's message to the public.

BJP leader responds to Sunita Kejriwal's accusations

In response to Sunita's allegations, BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri drew parallels between her and Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Puri suggested that just as Rabri entered politics when her husband was jailed on corruption charges, Sunita might follow suit. He also criticized Kejriwal and the AAP, pointing out that two other party leaders—Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh—are also in custody.

'Kejriwal ko ashirwad': Wife Sunita launches WhatsApp campaign

On March 29, Sunita has initiated a WhatsApp campaign to gather public support for her husband . Named "Kejriwal ko ashirwaad," the campaign aims to garner people's well-wishes and prayers for the detained chief minister through the platform. In her public address during the launch, Sunita conveyed Kejriwal's message, affirming that he would not be detained for long and would soon return to serve the people of Delhi.

BJP calls for Kejriwal's resignation amid controversy

Despite the ongoing controversies, the BJP leaders are calling for Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi's CM. However, the AAP insists that he has continued to issued orders from inside jail. The court has permitted Kejriwal to have medicines and books while in custody and has instructed Tihar Jail authorities to provide him with a table, chair, religious locket, and a special diet as prescribed by doctors.