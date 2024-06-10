Next Article

The MPs took oaths on Sunday

Which minister got which portfolio in Modi's new Cabinet?

08:21 pm Jun 10, 2024

What's the story The portfolios of 71 MPs who took oaths as ministers on Sunday have been announced. Amit Shah has retained the Ministry of Home Affairs, while Rajnath Singh has retained the Ministry of Defense. Similarly, Nitin Gadkari will continue as Minister of Road Transport and Highways. Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar also retained the Finance and External Affairs ministries. Dharmendra Pradhan retained both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India.

First-time MP Manohar Lal Khattar gets Power Ministry

First-time MP Manohar Lal Khattar has been allocated the Power Ministry along with Housing and Urban Affairs, while Shripad Yesso Naik has been appointed Minister of State (MoS), Power. Tokhan Sahu has been appointed as MoS, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Meanwhile, Ashwini Vaishnaw has been appointed as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, replacing Anurag Thakur.

Former CMs get MSME and Agriculture Ministries

Former Bihar and Madhya Pradesh CMs Jitan Ram Manjhi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were allotted the Ministries of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Agriculture. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ram Mohan Naidu has been given Civil Aviation Ministry, while CR Patil has been appointed the Minister of Jal Shakti. Kiren Rijiju has taken over as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, while Prahlad Joshi has been named as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy.

BJP chief gets Ministry of Health

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has been assigned the Ministry of Health, while Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has been allocated the Ministry of Heavy Industries, and Jyotiraditya Scindia has been allocated the Ministry of Telecommunication. His old position as Minister of Civil Aviation has been given to Ram Mohan Naidu. Lok Jan Shakti (Paswan) leader Chirag Paswan has been assigned the Ministry of Food Processing.

Annpurna Devi takes over Smriti Irani's position

One of the seven women cabinet ministers, Annpurna Devi, has been appointed the new Minister of Women and Child Development. The ministry was held by Smriti Irani in the last cabinet. Hardeep Singh Puri has also retained the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the Cabinet, while former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has been allocated the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Departments assigned to PM

In addition to his role as head of the government, Narendra Modi has been given charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy, and Space. All important policy issues and portfolios not allocated to any minister will also come under his purview. This marks the first time PM Modi is leading a coalition government since his first election in 2014. PM Modi's BJP secured an absolute majority in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.