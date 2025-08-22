Australian tennis player Ellen Perez receives horrific rape, death threats

Australian tennis player Ellen Perez has become the latest target of vile abuse on social media. The attack comes after her quarter-final run at the Monterrey Open in women's doubles. The 29-year-old was jolted by rape and death threats by a bettor just days before the 2025 US Open kicks off at Flushing Meadows. Perez has been gearing up to play doubles at the year's fourth and final Grand Slam.

Social media backlash Perez shared the despicable note with her followers After her defeat in the Monterrey Open quarter-finals, Perez was hit with a vile message on Instagram. The individual who sent the message is believed to have bet on Perez to win her doubles quarter-final. The tennis star shared the despicable note with her followers, saying: "I love a good love letter." Despite the horrific online abuse, Perez is gearing up for the US Open doubles event.

Career highlights Perez has reached two successive US Open doubles quarter-finals A a doubles specialist, Perez has participated in the last six US Open editions. She reached the quarter-finals last year and the semi-finals in 2022 with Nicole Melichar-Martinez. This week, she competed at the Monterrey Open with Ukrainian star Lyudmyla Kichenok. The duo beat Quinn Gleason and Ingrid Martins in R16 clash. Perez and Kichenok earlier reached the Cincinnati Open semi-finals with Harriet Dart.