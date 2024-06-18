In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Varanasi for about 4.5 hours, during which he will release the 17th PM-Kisan installment and meet with 21 farmers.

Later, he will attend the Ganga Aarti and visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Concurrently, over 2.5 crore farmers will participate in the Kisan Samman Sammelan nationwide, learning about new farming practices and technologies.

PM Modi to distribute PM-KISAN scheme

Modi to visit Varanasi, release 17th PM-Kisan installment

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:18 am Jun 18, 202409:18 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday—his first trip since winning the Lok Sabha seat. The main purpose of his visit is to distribute the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme of over ₹20,000 crores, which will benefit over 9.26 crore. The event will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several state ministers.

Itinerary

PM Modi's itinerary

Modi's visit is expected to last around 4.5 hours. He will land at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur at around 4:00pm. He will attend the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at 5:00pm, where he will release an instalment of Samman Nidhi. Additionally, he plans to meet with 21 farmers to review their produce.

Evening schedule

PM to attend Ganga Aarti, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Later in the evening, around 7:00pm, Modi will witness the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat. After this, he will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple at 8:00pm. The temple's CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra confirmed that the Prime Minister would spend approximately 25 minutes inside the temple.

Farmer participation

Nationwide participation in PM-KISAN event

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare announced that over 2.5 crore farmers will participate in Kisan Samman Sammelan through various platforms, including 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over one lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 5 lakh Common Service Centres nationwide. A special event is also being organized at 50 selected Krishi Vikas Kendras (KVKs), where several Union ministers will interact with farmers.

Farmer education

Farmers to learn new agricultural practices, technologies

Farmers attending these events will be informed about good farming practices, new agricultural technologies, and climate-resilient farming. They will also learn how to check their PM-KISAN beneficiary status and payment status, and how to use the Kisan-eMitra Chatbot. Union ministers will distribute certificates to trained Krishi Sakhis in the area.