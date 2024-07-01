In brief Simplifying... In brief In the Rajya Sabha, Kharge has called for the termination of the Agnipath Scheme, a defense modernization initiative that recruits youth for four years.

He criticized the Centre for working against the Constitution and accused PM Modi of creating societal division.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with President Murmu's parliamentary addresses, citing a lack of vision and direction.

Congress leader calls for scrapping Agniveer scheme

In Rajya Sabha, Kharge demands scrapping of Agniveer

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:54 pm Jul 01, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded the scrapping of the Agniveer Scheme. During a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, "The morale of the youth has been shattered by bringing an unplanned...'tughlaqi' scheme like Agniveer...I demand that Agniveer Scheme be scrapped" He also accused the ruling party of sidelining the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and criticized them for focusing on slogans rather than actual development work.

The Agnipath Scheme, launched in June 2022 as part of defense modernization, recruits youth for four years, designating them "agniveers." After their term, 25% are retained, while the rest are released. In its 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the Congress has pledged to abolish this scheme and revert to the previous system, where soldiers were recruited for 16 years.

Kharge accuses Centre of working against Constitution

Additionally, slamming the Centre, Kharge said, "They have been working against the Constitution." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an expert only at giving slogans, Manipur has been burning for the last year, but the PM did not visit the state," Kharge said. "Opposition parties talk about the plight of the common man, while Modi Ji does only 'Mann Ki Baat'," he said.

Kharge criticizes President Murmu's address

Kharge accused PM Modi of attempting to sow division in society through his campaign speeches, claiming that no previous PM has engaged in such behavior. He also criticized President Droupadi Murmu's parliamentary address on June 27. "The President is the most important part of the Parliament, we respect the President...This year, the President's first address was in January and...second in June. The first address was for elections...second was a copy of it...There was neither vision nor direction," he said.