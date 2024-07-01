In brief Simplifying... In brief Lok Sabha proceedings were halted on Friday as the opposition walked out after Speaker Om Birla denied a request to discuss the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, which is under investigation for alleged paper leaks affecting over two crore students.

Despite the opposition's plea for a separate discussion, the government insisted that other issues could be addressed after the Motion of Thanks.

The opposition seeks a firm assurance from the government for a discussion on the NEET controversy.

Opposition stages walkout over NEET paper leak

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:41 pm Jul 01, 202401:41 pm

What's the story The deadlock between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in the Parliament persisted on Monday. The INDIA bloc walked out of the Lok Sabha over its demand for a separate one-day discussion on the NEET paper leak controversy. The government, meanwhile, insists on proceeding with the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lower House of Parliament.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Friday, Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted when Speaker Om Birla refused the opposition's request to debate NEET, prompting an uproar and adjournment of the House until Monday. Similar disruptions occurred in the Rajya Sabha. Notably, the NEET-UG medical entrance exam came under lens after 67 candidates got perfect scores in one of the toughest exams in India. The Central Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities during the exam.

LoP's statement

Gandhi urges Birla for debate on NEET controversy

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged speaker Birla to permit a discussion on the controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024. Gandhi claimed that the paper leaks had impacted over two crore students. "We wanted a one-day discussion on NEET. It is an important issue. More than two crore students have been affected. Paper leaks have happened on 70 occasions. We would be happy if you allow a separate discussion on the issue," Gandhi said.

Response

Government's response to opposition's demand

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to Gandhi's demand, saying, "In my decades-long tenure as a parliamentarian, never has any other issue been taken up during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. Other issues can be raised after passing the motion of thanks," Singh said. Gandhi and other opposition leaders sought government's assurance that the NEET controversy will be discussed about the Motion of Thanks.

Protest

Opposition walks out amid NEET controversy

Speaker Birla clarified that there is no precedent for discussing other matters during the Motion of Thanks debate, suggesting that members could submit a separate notice for the NEET discussion. As the speaker called on Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur to begin the Motion of Thanks debate, the opposition staged a walkout, seeking a categorical assurance from the government.